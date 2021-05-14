Le Marche restano in zona gialla anche la settimana prossima

Di
Redazione
-
17:20
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

“Anche la prossima settimana le Marche saranno in fascia gialla”. Lo ha annunciato il presidente della Regione Francesco Acquaroli.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
CONDIVIDI

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE