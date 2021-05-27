Covid, la Regione comunica un decesso

Il Servizio Sanità della Regione Marche ha comunicato che nelle ultime ventiquattr’ore si è verificato un decesso. Si tratta di un 91enne di Francavilla D’Ete, morto all’ospedale di Fermo.

