Covid, in Italia quasi 800 mila vaccinazioni

In Italia sono state vaccinate 791.734 persone. Il dato è aggiornato alla tarda serata di martedì 12 gennaio. Su 27.500 dosi consegnate, nelle Marche ne sono state somministrate 16.182, pari al 58,8%.
