Scontro a Centobuchi, sul posto 118, vigili del fuoco e carabinieri

Di
Redazione
-
13:43
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

E’ di almeno un ferito il bilancio di uno scontro tra dua auto avvenuto in via XXIV Maggio a Centobuchi. E’ accaduto intorno alle 13.20 e ha visto due veicoli scontrarsi per otivi al vaglio dei militari.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
CONDIVIDI