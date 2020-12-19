Covid, la Regione comunica sette decessi. A San Benedetto muore un’ascolana di 94 anni

Di
Redazione
-
18:05
Il Servizio Sanità della Regione Marche ha comunicato che purtroppo nelle ultime 24 ore si sono verificati sette decessi. Tra loro una novantaquattrenne di Ascoli che è decduta al Madonna del Soccorso di San Benedetto.
