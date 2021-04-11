Covid, la Regione comunica dieci decessi. Muore un 47enne di San Benedetto

Di
Redazione
-
17:56
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Il Servizio Sanità della Regione Marche ha comunicato che purtroppo nelle ultime 24 ore si sono verificati 10 decessi. Tre loro, purtroppo, anche un uomo di 47 anni di San Benedetto deceduto al Madonna del Soccorso.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
CONDIVIDI