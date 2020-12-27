Coronavirus, la Regione comunica otto decessi. Anche un ascolano di 91 anni morto a San Benedetto

Di
Redazione
-
17:54
Il Servizio Sanità della Regione Marche ha comunicato che purtroppo nelle ultime 24 ore si sono verificati otto decessi. Tra loro c’è un novantunenne ascolano morto al Madonna del Soccorso dove era ricoverato.
