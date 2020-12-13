Coronavirus, la Regione comunica il decesso di dieci persone. A Fermo è morta una donna di San Benedetto

Il Servizio Sanità della Regione Marche ha comunicato che purtroppo nelle ultime 24 ore si sono verificati 10 decessi. Tra i decessi c’è quello di una donna sambenedettese di 86 anni morta all’ospedale Murri di Fermo.
